Last night's lightning storm was unlike anything Toronto has seen before

Last night Toronto got quite the show as lightning storms took over the skies.

Yesterday Environment Canada called for severe thunderstorms and large hail over the city.

I don't recall every seeing this much lighting for such a long period of time! #onstorm pic.twitter.com/Zrboi4oVVQ — Mark Charlinski (@mcharlin) June 3, 2020

And it got just that in the form of large, late-night storm clouds that filled up with flashes of light.

They were the result of two separate thunderstorms moving from northwest to southeast about half an hour apart.

From Mississauga, 8th floor, looking towards Toronto. Normal frame rate #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/saasTW1Lk7 — Erin (@OhanaMine) June 3, 2020

The #onstorm hashtag showed people from all over the region capturing footage of the storms as they raged on last night.

Some quick edits from tonight's EDM light show in the sky. Taken from Wroxeter to Seaforth. #onstorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/t99gCHtY1M — Jason O'Young (@jasonoyoung) June 3, 2020

Lightning powered over the city for long stretches, making the skyline look like something out of a movie.

While hail and strong winds were reported in some regions, Toronto primarily saw periods of heavy rain accompanying the storms.

The lightning portion of the storms latest about 30 minutes, with flashes occurring almost continuously.

Lightening strikes every second for the past 30 minutes and counting. Very strange. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/Rr0H9FaYML — 👣 (@Eclipsepsyop) June 3, 2020

Some regions saw power outages while rain continued into this morning.

I do not think I'll ever see this again. Constant lightning over Toronto skies. Bear in mind that this video has been captured in real-time. 51 seconds of lightning show. #onstorm #Lightning pic.twitter.com/AzmaAO7Ob3 — ipek (@ipekcenkci) June 3, 2020

According to The Weather Network, there's still a chance of more thunderstorms coming this afternoon.