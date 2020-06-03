City
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto storm

Last night's lightning storm was unlike anything Toronto has seen before

Last night Toronto got quite the show as lightning storms took over the skies.

Yesterday Environment Canada called for severe thunderstorms and large hail over the city.

And it got just that in the form of large, late-night storm clouds that filled up with flashes of light.

They were the result of two separate thunderstorms moving from northwest to southeast about half an hour apart.

The #onstorm hashtag showed people from all over the region capturing footage of the storms as they raged on last night.

Lightning powered over the city for long stretches, making the skyline look like something out of a movie.

While hail and strong winds were reported in some regions, Toronto primarily saw periods of heavy rain accompanying the storms.

The lightning portion of the storms latest about 30 minutes, with flashes occurring almost continuously.

Some regions saw power outages while rain continued into this morning.

According to The Weather Network, there's still a chance of more thunderstorms coming this afternoon.

nwain_lowe

