Environment Canada warns of severe thunderstorms and large hail for Toronto tonight

While the weather outside your window may look like a typical Toronto day in early June right now, Environment Canada just published an alert indicating that it will likely soon take a turn for the worst.

The federal weather agency posted that a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the city of Toronto as of 3:22 p.m. Tuesday, and that the storm might also come with a side of hail.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing large hail," reads the alert. "Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to move rapidly southeastward across portions of the GTA during the mid to late evening hours."

Environment Canada says the storm may contain hail between 2 and 4 cm and wind gusts of up tp 80 km/h. Brief but torrential wind-swept downpours as well as frequent lightning may also occur.



Severe thunderstorm watches are only issued when large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall are expected — so be sure to bring a heavy duty umbrella if you have to be outside for any reason this evening.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops," the alert warns.

"Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!"

The alert also states that the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that residents take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

So if you're hoping to soak up some sun before the storm clouds roll in, you'd be wise to do so as soon as possible because Toronto's about to get a whole lot colder, wetter and icier.