Toronto to close more than 10 km of roads this weekend for pedestrians and cyclists

The city has once again announced the major road closures planned for this weekend as a part of the ActiveTO program, and it's the largest stretch of space set to be opened up to pedestrians and cyclists to date.

Speaking during his daily press briefing Wednesday afternoon, Mayor John Tory announced that sections of three major roads will be closed to cars this weekend, amounting to more than 10 km of roadway available for walking, running and biking.

The following three major road closures are planned this weekend from Saturday, June 6 at 6 a.m. until Sunday, June 7 at 11 p.m.:

Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes only) from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road. As a result, the eastbound Gardiner Expressway off-ramp to Lake Shore Boulevard West (exit #146) will also be closed

Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes only) from Leslie Street to just south of Woodbine Avenue (Kew Beach Avenue)

Bayview Avenue from Mill Street to Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenue.

#CityofTO announces more than 10 kilometres of major weekend road closures for ActiveTO this weekend.

During this period, vehicle access will be completely closed in order to provide ample space for Torontonians to get outside and enjoy the outdoors while safely social distancing from one another.

"The City will actively manage traffic during these closures through signal timing adjustments on adjacent routes, as well as roadway signage to alert drivers," reads a city release about the closures.

"Motorists who normally travel these roads on weekends should plan alternate routes. Those expecting to use the major road closures to walk, run or cycle should access them as a pedestrian or by bike, since nearby parking is limited and site parking is not provided."

The city has been closing sections of major roads adjacent to parks and trails each weekend to alleviate crowding, but this is the largest stretch of space set to be closed since the introduction of ActiveTO close to a month ago.

In addition to weekend road closures, ActiveTO also includes the installation of more than 50 km of "Quiet Streets" (neighbourhood streets with traffic calming measures in place) across the city as well as an expansion of Toronto's cycling network.

Not just city streets - residential ones too are designated #activeto shared spaces. Great plan @cityoftoronto so we can be get #outdoors + be active safely!

"ActiveTO is an important part of our restart and recovery planning. By giving people space to practise physical distancing while being outside for activity, we are supporting fundamental health advice while continuing to work to stop the spread of COVID-19," Tory said in the release.

"Council approved a common-sense, rapid approach to the cycling network last week, we continue to make room for people, bikes and cars on neighbourhood streets, and I am pleased that we will be doubling the size of the Lake Shore Boulevard East closure in the east end along the popular Martin Goodman Trail."