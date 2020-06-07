Toronto school investigating man who wore blackface to anti-racism protest

While the two protests that took place in Toronto yesterday were largely peaceful and positive, the demonstration that started in Nathan Phillips Square was rudely interrupted by a man in blackface.

The man, who arrived at the event with his face, neck, and hands, covered in black paint, laughed at protesters and acted smug when they asked what he was doing there and told him to go home.

"If I want to put this on my face I can put it on my face," he yelled at demonstrators.

Tense moments at Nathan Phillips Square as someone dresses in blackface, thankfully police intervened. #TorontoProtest #toronto pic.twitter.com/5R5uPdNVqq — Lucas Meyer (@meyer_lucas) June 6, 2020

The man was quickly arrested by police for breach of the peace, but many have since pointed out that he was wearing a sweatshirt with a logo from St. Patrick Catholic Secondary School near Danforth and Coxwell.

One Twitter user highlighted this point and asked the school if the man is one of their students or faculty members.

@StPatPrincipal is this one of your students or faculty? — Melissa Roberts (@txmedic37) June 7, 2020

The school's Twitter account responded to the question and clarified that he is not currently a student or faculty at St. Patrick, but they're investigating to figure out whether or not he's an alumnus.

They also condemned his actions as "offensive" and "unacceptable."

"He is not a student or faculty at St. Patrick. We are investigating to see if he is an alumnus (the Patriots logo is from before 2013)," they wrote.

"His actions are offensive and unacceptable to our community."

St. Patrick also confirmed the logo on the sweater is what the school used prior to 2013.