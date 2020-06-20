Toronto closer to Stage 2 after 15 consecutive days of declining COVID-19 cases

Toronto continues to see a steady decrease in local COVID-19 cases, with today marking the 15th consecutive day of decline.

Toronto Public Health announced 53 new coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the total number of cases so far to 13,768. Of that number, 11,706 people have recovered.

The good news comes after yesterday's report of 54 new COVID-19 cases. Friday marked two straight weeks of declining cases.

As of Thursday, more than 1,000 people in Toronto have died from the highly contagious disease. Public Health has reported 34 deaths since then.

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said yesterday that she was "encouraged" by the continued decrease in cases, but continued to urge Toronto to protect themselves from the virus.

The decreasing numbers bring Toronto closer to entering Stage 2 of Ontario's recovery plan, to join other regions of the province which have already opened up to some degree.

Ontario also reported fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 today, making it the seventh in a row, with 178 new cases Saturday.

In total, 2,595 people across the province have died as a result of contracting the coronavirus.