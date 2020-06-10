City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
severe thunderstorm southern ontario

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds are headed for Toronto

The hot air mass that has Toronto feeling like it's 40 C outside today is on its way out, according to meteorologists — but the system's exit will be dramatic, if not downright violent.

Severe thunderstorms are expected across much of Southern Ontario Wednesday night as a cold front moves into the region, bringing with it the potential for heavy rain, hail, damaging winds and even potential tornadoes.

The incoming system will usher out the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which brought excruciating humidity into the region early this week, but it will also result in a steep temperature drop in temperatures ahead of the weekend.

"Severe thunderstorms are more likely in thick humidity, and southern Ontario will be stewing in it for one more day Wednesday," explains the Weather Network.

"As such, there's a chance of a few pop-up thunderstorms here and there in the afternoon, but the evening and overnight is when severe risk will be greatest."

Weather Network meteorologists warn that a squall line is likely to develop overnight, hitting the southwest portion of the province hardest with "downpours, hail, strong winds and even the chance of a tornado or two."

The risk of severe storms is widespread, according to the Weather Network, with more than half of Southern Ontario now under a severe thunderstorm watch.

A heat warning remains in effect for the City of Toronto, but an official thunderstorm watch has yet to be issued for the area. Environment Canada is nonetheless calling for wind gusts of 60 km/h in Toronto this evening.

Following tonight's storms, wherever they end up hitting hardest in the province, Toronto can expect to see temperatures drop from today's high of 31 C to a high of 21 C on Thursday morning.

Showers are possible tomorrow, while Friday and Saturday are expected to be sunny, yet moderate with forecasted highs of 17 C.

