Toronto is now under a heat warning with the humidex expected to reach nearly 40 C

Crank up the air conditioner, bust out an extra fan or prepare yourself for a nice cold shower because it's about to get steamy in Toronto and public pools remain closed.

Environment Canada issued an alert for most of Southern Ontario early Tuesday morning ahead of what it calls a "heat event" that's expected to last through Wednesday.

The federal weather agency is calling for highs of up to 33 C in Toronto as a hot air mass moves through the region, bringing with it uncomfortably high humidex values in "the high 30s" by Wednesday afternoon.

With humidity, it's expected to feel like 39 degrees in Toronto tomorrow.

Today, we can expect a slightly lower humidex value of 35 C, but should be way of an "extreme" high UV index level of 11. If you must venture outdoors, be sure to protect against the sun with hats, sunglasses, layers and SPF.

#HeatWarning issued for Toronto! Starting today June 9 at 11 a.m., #CityofTO will open 14 Emergency Cooling Centre locations to provide residents a place to rest. Find a cool space near you: https://t.co/goUAI18lIN pic.twitter.com/p078tusuCr — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) June 9, 2020

Thicker-feeling air will settle upon the city Wednesday afternoon with a slight chance of showers throughout the day. Environment Canada is calling for a high of 31 C in Toronto tomorrow with the aforementioned humidex value of 39 and a UV index of 10 or "very high."

Fortunately, this mugginess should disperse a bit overnight when a cold front is expected to pass through the region.

EnviroCan is calling for a high of 24 C on Thursday and just 15 C on Friday.

"Extreme heat affects everyone," reads the weather agency's current heat advisory. "The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle."

Fourteen cooling centres will be open across the city throughout the duration of the heat wave, most of them open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., to provide relief for those who need it.