City
Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
mississauga face masks

Mississauga is making face masks mandatory on public transit

City
Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Mississauga is joining Ottawa, Brampton and Hamilton in making face masks mandatory on public transit.

The city issued a press release today saying that "non-medical masks will be mandatory when travelling on MiWay to help keep customers and operators safe during the COVID-19 pandemic."

"With the introduction of mandatory use of non-medical masks or face coverings by passengers and employees, all MiWay buses will operate at 50 per cent seated capacity to continue to allow for physical distancing."

The move follows recommendations from federal and provincial health officials for people to wear non-medical masks and face coverings wherever physical distancing of two metres is difficult or impossible.

Ottawa was the first city in Canada to make masks mandatory beginning next week while Hamilton and Brampton will soon require riders to wear them as well.

So far the Toronto Transit Commission has continued to strongly recommend passengers wear masks but has not formally instituted a policy that requires the face coverings. 

Additional MiWay changes set for July 2 will see fare collection and front door boarding resume.

Lead photo by

MiWay

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Biggest gun bust in Canadian Border Services history made at Toronto airport

Doug Ford is being tested for COVID-19 after potential exposure

Ontario releases plan for reopening colleges and universities

These are the rules around the 10 person gathering limit in Ontario

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds are headed for Toronto

Mississauga is making face masks mandatory on public transit

U of T ranked top university in Canada

More than 80% of all COVID-19 patients in Ontario are now recovered