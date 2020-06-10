Mississauga is making face masks mandatory on public transit

Mississauga is joining Ottawa, Brampton and Hamilton in making face masks mandatory on public transit.

The city issued a press release today saying that "non-medical masks will be mandatory when travelling on MiWay to help keep customers and operators safe during the COVID-19 pandemic."

UPDATE: starting July 2, fare collection and front door boarding resumes and wearing a non-medical mask or face covering will be mandatory when travelling on @MiWayHelps. Learn more: https://t.co/Cnldw1JId4 pic.twitter.com/eGHnUlfV74 — City of Mississauga (@citymississauga) June 10, 2020

"With the introduction of mandatory use of non-medical masks or face coverings by passengers and employees, all MiWay buses will operate at 50 per cent seated capacity to continue to allow for physical distancing."

The move follows recommendations from federal and provincial health officials for people to wear non-medical masks and face coverings wherever physical distancing of two metres is difficult or impossible.

Ottawa was the first city in Canada to make masks mandatory beginning next week while Hamilton and Brampton will soon require riders to wear them as well.

So far the Toronto Transit Commission has continued to strongly recommend passengers wear masks but has not formally instituted a policy that requires the face coverings.

Additional MiWay changes set for July 2 will see fare collection and front door boarding resume.