Another major protest is planned for downtown Toronto this weekend

Thousands of demonstrators are expected to gather in Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square this weekend to once again demand an immediate cut to police budgets in solidarity with groups such as Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Afro-Indigenous Rising.

Called "Abolish Police in Canada: A Pride Rally & Teach-In," the event is being hosted this Sunday at 2 p.m. by No Pride in Policing Coalition (NPPC) — a group of queer and trans people formed in 2018 to support the demands raised by BLM during 2016's Pride parade.

"We continue to support BLM TO in their demand for a 50% cut to the Toronto Police Service budget and for those funds to be reinvested into Black, Indigenous, racialized, impoverished, and other targeted communities as a first step towards abolishing the police," writes NPPC in a description of the rally on Facebook.

"Join us to demand an IMMEDIATE 50% CUT to the Toronto Police Services budget as a first step towards abolishing the police! Pride is a protest. We will not rest until all are free!"

this sunday, no pride in policing coalition is holding a teach-in at nathan phillips square on defunding & abolishing the Toronto police. ASL interpretation provided, as well as masks, hand sanitizer, water. entire event will be livestreamed and recorded https://t.co/prC4f5Gj3R pic.twitter.com/slVxRN7FrD — negro frolics (@DesmondCole) June 23, 2020

The demonstration is set to kick off with a rally at 2 p.m., where activists such Beverly Bain, Desmond Cole and others (to be announced) will deliver speeches.

Attendees are asked to bring their own masks, water, sunscreen, snacks and to practice physical distancing. Those who are sick should stay home and can watch the event online instead. Streaming details will be announced closer to the date, organizers say.

Those who are interested in volunteering can find more information about how to do so here.

Co-sponsored by Black Lives Matter Toronto, Blockorama & Blackness YES, Showing Up For Racial Justice Toronto and No More Silence, the event will be sharing space with members of Afro-Indigenous Rising, who have been occupying Nathan Phillips Square since June 19 to protest police brutality.