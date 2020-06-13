City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto protest

Hundreds marched in Toronto today against anti-Black racism

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

For the third weekend in a row, the streets of downtown Toronto saw people peacefully protesting against anti-Black racism and police brutality. 

The march, which was organized by the Toronto chapter of the Black-led community organization Remember the 400, brought out hundreds of people to Christie Pits Park on Saturday afternoon. 

toronto protestThe rally encouraged young people to come out, and attendees were asked to bring signs and wear their masks. 

After speeches by organizers were made, protestors headed to Bloor Street, filling out the major artery as people chanted "Remember the 400". 

toronto protestThe group, which was founded by Shadrock Porter of the Israelite Nation, derives its name from the first arrival of Africans to North America as slaves 400 years ago. 

According to its website, the Remember the 400's mission is dedicated to "the process of healing the racial divide", has no affiliations with Black Lives Matter Toronto. 

toronto protestThey eventually made their way to Queen's Park, which is also the site of ongoing anti-lockdown protests, where protestors have rallied for the past eight weekends.

The two groups had a brief interaction, and at one point, a main organizer from the anti-lockdown protest took the mic to express solidarity and support with the marchers, who are demanding reparations.

At one point, a man with a racism sign that said "Black Lies Matter", among other offensive things, was escorted out of Queen's Park by police.

He was also recorded threatening what appeared to be an organizer with bodily harm. It's unclear whether he was charged or arrested. 

At Queen's Park, protestors took a knee in front of the Ontario legislature with their fists up in the air to honour the Black lives lost at the hands of racism and police violence. 

toronto protestThe march today marks the third weekend of protests in Toronto, joining rallies happening globally in the wake of George Floyd's killing by American police and the death of Toronto woman Regis Korchinski-Paquet, which is still being investigated.

Lead photo by

Remember the 400

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Hundreds marched in Toronto today against anti-Black racism

Student-led anti-Black racism protest in Markham draws big crowd

You can now have larger weddings in Ontario again and here are the new rules

Ontario reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a week

This is why Toronto's new pedestrian signals are covered in cardboard

Toronto releases new COVID-19 dashboard to track testing and infections

It's going to feel hotter than 30 C for three straight days in Toronto next week

Ontario now allowing social circles of 10 people and here's what that means