City
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
weather in toronto

It's going to feel hotter than 30 C for three straight days in Toronto next week

City
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

While Toronto has had a brief break from the humidity thanks to Wednesday night's massive thunderstorm, it looks like the hot and sticky weather is set to return to the city in full force next week.

According to The Weather Network's seven-day forecast, temperatures are expected to rise gradually throughout the weekend and early into next week. 

The high for Saturday is currently forecasted to be a chilly 17 C, while Sunday will likely reach 20 C, and Monday is expected to see a high of 22 C. 

Meteorologists are predicting that Tuesday will be a much hotter day with a high of 25 C, and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are set to see highs of 27 C, 29 C and 29 C, respectively. 

And with the humidity, Wednesday is expected to feel like 32 C, while Thursday and Friday are both set to feel like a scorching 34 C. 

Friday's humidity will also bring with it a risk of thunderstorms, so Toronto just might get another mesmerizing lightning show like the one that (literally) took the city by storm last week

Lead photo by

CJ Burnell 

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto releases new COVID-19 dashboard to track testing and infections

It's going to feel hotter than 30 C for three straight days in Toronto next week

Ontario now allowing social circles of 10 people and here's what that means

135 Black-owned restaurants and other businesses in Toronto you can support right now

Toronto tenants demand extension of eviction ban and rent relief

Brampton has officially become one of Canada's top COVID-19 hotspots

Ontario announces fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases and record number of tests

Toronto cannabis store CAFE confronted with allegations of racism but owner denies it