It's going to feel hotter than 30 C for three straight days in Toronto next week

While Toronto has had a brief break from the humidity thanks to Wednesday night's massive thunderstorm, it looks like the hot and sticky weather is set to return to the city in full force next week.

According to The Weather Network's seven-day forecast, temperatures are expected to rise gradually throughout the weekend and early into next week.

The high for Saturday is currently forecasted to be a chilly 17 C, while Sunday will likely reach 20 C, and Monday is expected to see a high of 22 C.

Mix sun/clouds today with a brisk northwest wind & temperatures more typical of mid-May; Abundant sunshine this weekend but it will continue to feel like May; Several days of gorgeous summer weather next week - abundant sunshine & a warming trend for most of the week pic.twitter.com/A7Qv9rj1Ch — Doug Gillham (@gtaweather1) June 12, 2020

Meteorologists are predicting that Tuesday will be a much hotter day with a high of 25 C, and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are set to see highs of 27 C, 29 C and 29 C, respectively.

And with the humidity, Wednesday is expected to feel like 32 C, while Thursday and Friday are both set to feel like a scorching 34 C.

Friday's humidity will also bring with it a risk of thunderstorms, so Toronto just might get another mesmerizing lightning show like the one that (literally) took the city by storm last week.