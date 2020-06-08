City
toronto weather

It's going to feel like 36 C in Toronto this week

It's going to be another hot summer week in Toronto, so be sure to apply sunscreen before heading out to avoid getting an awkward face mask sunburn.

According to The Weather Network's seven-day forecast, today's moderate temperatures are expected to be followed by a couple of scorching hot days.

While downtown Toronto is currently sitting at 18 C and today's high is a comfortable 23 C, temperatures are set to rise tomorrow.

The Weather Network is predicting a high of 29 C for Tuesday with full sun, making it feel like 33 C with the humidity.

And Wednesday, another high of 29 C is expected, but the humidity will likely make it feel like a scorching 36 C. 

But of course, with extreme humidity often comes a risk of thunderstorms. 

The weather agency is currently predicting a 40 per cent chance of thundershowers for Wednesday, which will likely cut the heat and bring temperatures back down to normal for Thursday.

Currently, a high of 24 C and sun is forecasted for Thursday, Friday is expected to see a high of 21 C with sun, and Saturday is expected to reach a chilly and cloudy high of just 17 C. 

So be sure to get out and (safely) enjoy the sun, Toronto — but don't forget to hydrate!

