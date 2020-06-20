A GoFundMe for the Brampton crash victims raises $300K in a day

In the wake of the tragic collision in Brampton that took the life of Karolina Ciasullo and her three children, a fundraiser to support Ciasullo's husband has raised almost $300,000.

The GoFundMe, which was raised by friend of the family Bobby Garabet, has kept increasing its fundraising goal as donations continue to pile in.

"As parents of two young ones ourselves we cant fathom the pain the families are going through," wrote Garabet.

"I have decided to create this fundraiser in an effort to assist the families with the difficult days ahead. I simply ask for all of you to spread the word and share and post if you're able."

The fundraiser has seen an outpouring of support from over 5,000 people who have donated to support Karolina's husband, Michael Ciasullo.

According to Garabet, Michael is glad that he'll be able to have "the most beautiful funeral for Karolina and his princesses."

Karolina, 34, and her three daughters, Klara, 6, Liliana, 4, and Mila, 1, were killed Thursday when the driver of a blue Infiniti t-boned her vehicle, sending the family into a light pole.

The driver is a 20-year-old man who suffered a broken leg and is now in hospital.

On Thursday, Brampton's mayor Patrick Brown shared a shocking video from OPP that showed that same man driving erratically behind the wheel of his vehicle days prior to the incident.

A man named Sandeep Signh tried to stop the car, but the driver was able to speed away. No charges have yet been laid.