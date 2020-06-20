City
People tried to stop drunk driver before horrific crash in Brampton

At least two days before the collision that killed a mother and her three daughters in Brampton, the man responsible for the crash was seen driving recklessly while onlookers try to intervene. 

The same man whose blue Infiniti coupe struck and killed Karolina Ciasullo and her three young daughters on Thursday was recorded driving onto a sidewalk just a few days prior. 

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown shared a video on social media Thursday of the incident, which was reported to the Ontario Provincial Police on Tuesday.

The video shows the alleged driver, who appears to be hunched over his steering wheel, lurching the blue Infiniti on to the sidewalk as his car screeches and smokes. 

A pedestrian tries to open the car door and pull him out, yelling at the driver, "Turn it off! Turn it off!" 

The driver puts the car in reverse before speeding away. 

"Community members & police tried to stop the driver. He was having none of it," tweeted Brown. "He belongs behind bars for taking 4 innocent lives."

According to the Brampton Mayor, the 20-year-old driver (whose identity has not yet been released) has "multiple" driving offences including driving with a suspended license. He also said that the vehicle's license plate doesn't match the car.

No charges have yet been announced. 

Karolina Ciasullo, a 34-year-old Grade 4 teacher, was driving her Volkwagen Atlas SUV when a blue Infiniti t-boned her vehicle, sending it into a light pole. 

The crash killed Ciasullo and her children: Klara, 6, Liliana, 4, and Mila, 1.

The man responsible suffered a broken leg and is now in hospital. 

