City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
amber alert ontario

Police locate missing child in Ontario just 40 minutes after issuing Amber Alert

City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

An Amber Alert in Ontario issued by the Niagara Regional Police looking for six-year-old Dushaun Mitchell went out around 12:40 p.m. today and within about 40 minutes the situation was resolved after he was found safe and unharmed.

While the focus is and always should be on finding the missing child, social media users couldn't stop themselves from reminding others not to call 9-1-1 to complain.

Ontario has a history with Amber Alerts. Many have been issued during evening and early morning hours and people seem to always find a reason to complain.

Police have even been forced to plead with the public not to call 9-1-1 to complain so the phone lines can be freed up to respond to the actual emergency.

It's good news, then, that today's Amber Alert was swiftly resolved and appeared to have been spared the usual volume of complaints and confusion.

The alert was issued for six-year-old Dushaun Mitchell who was said to be last seen around 8:30 a.m. in Hamilton with his father, 44-year-old John Mitchell, who was believed to still be with him. 

Dushaun Mitchell was described as a Black male with brown hair and brown eyes, and John Mitchell was described as a five-foot-seven Black male with short hair.

They were believed to be driving in a gold 2016 Mercedes with an unidentified license plate.

Still, some people did complain and seemed determined to convince themselves that a local child abduction simply doesn't concern them.

Others suggested that they shouldn't have been sent the alert because they're too far away.

As always, there were a fair share of people alarmed by the volume and intensity of the alert's notification sounds.

Amber Alerts are issued in Ontario if a child under 18 is believed to be abducted and in danger, and if there's a sufficient description of the child, abductor and/or vehicle.

At 1:23 p.m., the boy was found and in good health. Police say one suspect was taken into custody in relation to the incident.

Lead photo by

OPP

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Police locate missing child in Ontario just 40 minutes after issuing Amber Alert

How Food for Now is helping those experiencing homelessness in Toronto

Party boat operators in Toronto want permission to reopen for the summer

Flurry of hate crime incidents in Toronto has people concerned

These are the opening dates for major museums and attractions in Toronto

Parks are open in Toronto but here's what you're still not allowed to do in them

Here's what's open on the Toronto Islands right now

Ontario just extended all emergency orders again