Police locate missing child in Ontario just 40 minutes after issuing Amber Alert

An Amber Alert in Ontario issued by the Niagara Regional Police looking for six-year-old Dushaun Mitchell went out around 12:40 p.m. today and within about 40 minutes the situation was resolved after he was found safe and unharmed.

While the focus is and always should be on finding the missing child, social media users couldn't stop themselves from reminding others not to call 9-1-1 to complain.

An #AMBERAlert has been issued for the Niagara region. Don’t be a fool and call 911 to complain. I will be angry at you. pic.twitter.com/wdMgCLQaRE — Shruti Shekar (@shruti_shekar) June 28, 2020

Ontario has a history with Amber Alerts. Many have been issued during evening and early morning hours and people seem to always find a reason to complain.

Police have even been forced to plead with the public not to call 9-1-1 to complain so the phone lines can be freed up to respond to the actual emergency.

It's good news, then, that today's Amber Alert was swiftly resolved and appeared to have been spared the usual volume of complaints and confusion.

The alert was issued for six-year-old Dushaun Mitchell who was said to be last seen around 8:30 a.m. in Hamilton with his father, 44-year-old John Mitchell, who was believed to still be with him.

Dushaun Mitchell was described as a Black male with brown hair and brown eyes, and John Mitchell was described as a five-foot-seven Black male with short hair.

They were believed to be driving in a gold 2016 Mercedes with an unidentified license plate.

Call 911 ONLY if you have info, NOT to complain about the #AMBERALERT -



Niagara police are searching for missing 6 year old Dashaun Mitchell, believed to be with his father John Mitchell.

• vehicle: gold Mercedes

• last known location: Hamilton#AMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/18AYpcmXze — Sue Me (@IAmHighOnHeels) June 28, 2020

Still, some people did complain and seemed determined to convince themselves that a local child abduction simply doesn't concern them.

Another AmberAlert with basically no info, only telling us a 6 year old boy is with his 44 year old father -- not really reason to blare a siren through our phones 3-4 times, is it?.#AMBERAlert — Damien (@HashDriveway420) June 28, 2020

Others suggested that they shouldn't have been sent the alert because they're too far away.

OKAY HONESTLY I GET IT BUT I AM IN COLLINGWOOD I CAN NOT HELP WITH AN AMBER ALERT IN FUCKIN' NIAGARA FALLS — Dr. Capitalism's™ Premium Boot Salt® (Fauna) (@Cryofauna) June 28, 2020

As always, there were a fair share of people alarmed by the volume and intensity of the alert's notification sounds.

the amber alert noise puts me in physical pain — ☻ʟɪᴠɪᴀ (@livwalsh_) June 28, 2020

Amber Alerts are issued in Ontario if a child under 18 is believed to be abducted and in danger, and if there's a sufficient description of the child, abductor and/or vehicle.

At 1:23 p.m., the boy was found and in good health. Police say one suspect was taken into custody in relation to the incident.