Here are all the details on the Toronto Zoo's new drive-thru Scenic Safari

The Toronto Zoo is switching things up amid the pandemic and letting visitors drive through the park and check out the animals from their cars.

The plan for a drive-thru model was announced last week and will begin this weekend. So far here's what you can expect.

The new Toronto Zoo Scenic Safari will begin at the parking lot and use staff-only roads that weave throughout the park and even into the lion cave.

You'll need your own vehicle for the tour and dimensions must not exceed 7 feet high or 9 feet wide.

At no point will you be allowed to leave your car throughout the 45 minute tour. Washrooms are available for use prior to the start of the safari.

When in you vehicle, you can tune into the Wild For Life podcast available on Apple, Spotify or Google that acts as guide throughout the tour.

The Toronto Zoo Scenic Safari opens on May 23. Tickets are available starting Friday at $44 non-member/$32 members for cars with 2 or less occupants and $59 non-member/$47 members for car with 3 or more occupants.