Toronto Police release disturbing videos from shooting that killed Houdini

Police have released shocking video footage caught by surveillance cameras in downtown Toronto on Tuesday afternoon, when a gun fight broke out in broad daylight and injured three people — one of them fatally.

The city's 30th homicide of the year has been generating much buzz in recent days due to the brazen circumstances under which it occured and on account of the high-profile murder victim: 21-year-old Dimarjio Jenkins, better known as the Toronto rapper Houdini.

Tragic as the entire situation may have been, police say it could have been even worse had one bullet gotten just a bit closer to a terrified 6-year-old boy who nearly got caught in the crossfire.

Toronto Police release video of the Tuesday afternoon targeted shooting that left 21-y/o rapper Dimarjio “Houdini” Jenkins dead. Bullets miss a 6-y/o boy by inches. A 15-y/o with Jenkins was wounded, as was a woman who was on the street. @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/ZJYRy69WkG — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) May 28, 2020

"When individuals decide to come downtown to the largest city in the country during rush hour and have no care in the world in killing anyone in their way is behind comprehension," said Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders during a news conference at TPS headquarters Thursday afternoon.

"These individuals should not be on the street. The public, especially torontonians, deserve better," he continued.

"I am appealing that we as a collective group once againn not let these individuals get away with what they have done... or what they almost did."

Footage from security cameras outside the Bisha Hotel looking south onto Blue Jays Way, where the city’s latest homicide took place, illustrates what Saunders meant by "almost" — and it's absolutely chilling.

Video shown in News Conference can be viewed herehttps://t.co/Ni2OmraWqA — Homicide Squad (@TPSHomicide) May 28, 2020

Detective Sergeant Andy Singh presented two videos during today's case update, explaining that Jenkins could be seen in the first one walking north on Blue Jays Way with "two associates" and a 15-year-old male.

A blue SUV could be seen "lying in wait" to the north from another angle, but came forward to perform a U-turn when the group went to cross the street.

One "lone shooter" then emerged from the blue vehicle, according to the detective, and opened fire on Jenkins and his associates. Singh said that the suspect exchanged gunfire with two of Jenkins' associates, who fired their own handguns back at the shooter.

Meanwhile, a family could be seen standing beside a vehicle parked in front of the Bisha Hotel with two doors open.

"We had an active gunfight happening on the sidewalk of Blue Jays Way," said Singh, noting that one gunman could be seen running while shooting "a handgun with a capacity magazine" behind him.

Homicide 30/2020

Tuesday May 26th Police responded to a shooting at 375 King St. W. Dimarjio Jenkins, 21, AKA "Houdini", succumbed to his injuries.

Suspects were seen fleeing the area in a newer model, 4-door, blue, Volkswagen Tiguan SUV.

Anyone w/info is asked to contact police pic.twitter.com/uQJhRJoXMM — Homicide Squad (@TPSHomicide) May 28, 2020

"As this unfolds, I want you to pay attention to the little boy who ducks into the vestibule," Singh asked reporters during the press conference.

The 6-year-old child was "exactly in the line of gunfire when it first started," according to the detective, who said that bullets landed "inches from his feet."

"The family were on the receiving end on the volley of shots that skip off the ground, inches from the mother who is standing at the vehicle waiting to put the young man in," said Singh. "If the round had been slightly higher, it most likely could have injured the mother."

The 15-year-old boy who police say was with Jenkins at the time of his shooting did sustain gunshot wounds during the incident, as did a 27-year-old female bystander, but both expected to make full recoveries.

Police are appealing to the public for any information that may help them locate a suspect, and shared images of both "the lone gunman" and one of Jenkins' alleged associates as captured by security cameras at the nearby Wahlburgers restaurant later that day.