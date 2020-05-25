Toronto is now under a heat warning as temperatures soar above 30 C

Just two weeks after snow, freezing rain and bitter high winds whipped through Toronto, the city is under an official heat advisory.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Toronto and much of Southern Ontario around 11 a.m. on Monday, warning that temperatures "near 30" were expected in the afternoon with even hotter weather to come on Tuesday and Wednesday.

And it gets better, too: With humidity, it'll feel closer to 40 C in Toronto this afternoon (39 C, to be specific, if meteorologists are correct.)

The humidex is currently sitting at 35 C at Toronto's Pearson International Airport, while the UV index is at a 10, or as Environment Canada classifies it, "very high."

"Hot weather today through Wednesday," wrote the federal weather agency in today's heat warning.



"High daytime temperatures near 30 are expected this afternoon and temperatures are forecast to be slightly higher Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidex values in the mid to upper thirties are also expected. There may be some relief near the lakeshores."

Government meteorologists recommend that all residents "drink plenty of water" and stay in a cool place whenever possible for the duration of the heat wave.

Temperatures should fall a bit overnight on Monday to a low of 19 C, but should rise once again to 31 C on Tuesday morning — feeling more like 39 C with the humidity, of course, because 2020 doesn't believe in mercy.