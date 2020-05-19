City
Tanya Mok
Posted 50 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

Summer heat is on the way as it's soon going to feel like 28 C in Toronto

We had a cool start to May, but temperatures are on the up and up. 

After a rainy and windy long weekend, forecasters are predicting that we're about to see an extended stretch of sunny days.

Just bear through today's dreary skies and by tomorrow, "a lot of sunshine" will be on the way, says The Weather Network

Starting Wednesday, Ontario will see the longest stretch of dry weather that we've seen in five months, with temperatures climbing up to 22 C over the weekend with a "feels-like" temperature of 25 C. 

Those above-seasonal temperatures be a nice change after the beginning of the month, which was 5 to 8 C degrees below normal for the first two weeks. 

After the weekend, we'll start to see some humidity and rain, maybe even some thunderstorms, but it could feel as hot as 28 degrees by next Thursday. 

Dan Sedran

