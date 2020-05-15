Major retail stores open and closed on Victoria Day 2020 in Toronto

Stores open on Victoria Day 2020 in Toronto is a short list. With most retail stores not getting the green light to open until May 19 mixed in with the fact that's it's a statutory holiday, your choices are limited.

While a number of grocery stores will be open on the holiday Monday, some hardware and other major retail stores are taking the day to give their staff a much-needed rest.

Major retail stores confirmed to be open on Victoria Day in Toronto this year include:

It's important to note that hours will vary from location to location. Some retail locations already consider Monday a day off. It's always best to call ahead before heading out to shop.

Major retail chains like Costco, Dollarama, RONA and Home Hardware will be closed for shopping on Victoria Day.

Curbside pickup will also be unavailable at Best Buy, Indigo and Sport Chek.