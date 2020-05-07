City
Tanya Mok
Posted 55 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
squirrel

Squirrel trapped inside Toronto store has been freed

A squirrel that's been trapped inside a shoe store in Toronto has finally been set free from its commercial cage, and how we envy it. 

It's unclear how long the critter — which was spotted by multiple passers-by stuck within the Stuart Weitzman store near Bloor and Avenue— had been inside. 

It's free now, thanks to security guards who came to free the squirrel from its prison this afternoon after people alerted the store via social media. 

The moment, which was captured on camera, shows the black squirrel zooming away from the property once the guard lets it go. 

Like all other non-essential retail stores, the Stuart Weitzman shop has been closed for nearly a month, so it's unclear how the squirrel got inside, or how it's been able to survive within store confines for so long. 

The squirrel definitely looked a little raggedy while stuck in the shop, and was clearly anxious to get out (we can relate), despite offerings of nuts from concerned humans walking by. 

