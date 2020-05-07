Squirrel trapped inside Toronto store has been freed

A squirrel that's been trapped inside a shoe store in Toronto has finally been set free from its commercial cage, and how we envy it.

It's unclear how long the critter — which was spotted by multiple passers-by stuck within the Stuart Weitzman store near Bloor and Avenue— had been inside.

Hey Torontonians on Twitter! Just spotted a little poor guy trapped in a shoe store Stuart Weitzman on Bloor. He looks dehydrated and exhausted :( Any idea where to reach out? @311Toronto @CNN @blogTO pic.twitter.com/cQogD407a0 — トロントが大好きで住み着いた人🌱 (@mika_yyz) May 7, 2020

It's free now, thanks to security guards who came to free the squirrel from its prison this afternoon after people alerted the store via social media.

Because we all need good news: the @StuartWeitzman squirrel is free! Sorry for the sideways video - but job well done by pest control specialist, who tells me the squirrel didn’t put up much of a fight & let him grab her. Now mama squirrel can safely get back to her babies. @CP24 pic.twitter.com/YZcyCAU4hk — Beatrice Vaisman (@BeatriceVaisman) May 7, 2020

The moment, which was captured on camera, shows the black squirrel zooming away from the property once the guard lets it go.

Like all other non-essential retail stores, the Stuart Weitzman shop has been closed for nearly a month, so it's unclear how the squirrel got inside, or how it's been able to survive within store confines for so long.

Thank you for your inquiry. The situation in our store on Bloor Street in Toronto has been resolved and the squirrel is now free and safe. — Stuart Weitzman (@StuartWeitzman) May 7, 2020

The squirrel definitely looked a little raggedy while stuck in the shop, and was clearly anxious to get out (we can relate), despite offerings of nuts from concerned humans walking by.