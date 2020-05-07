A squirrel is locked inside a Toronto store and people are worried about it

While people in Toronto remain in a state of relative lockdown, it appears that one particular animal resident is stuck inside, too.

Though we have the benefit of leaving our houses for exercise or trips to the grocery store, an unfortunate squirrel has gotten him or herself completely trapped in the Stuart Weitzman shoe store on Bloor Street West near Avenue Road.

Multiple passersby have tried to alert the company of its new squatter, though the store is, of course, closed indefinitely and has been for many weeks due to the pandemic.

@StuartWeitzman can you send someone to unlock the door and save him? — rixajoy (@rixajoy) May 7, 2020

There's no word on how long it's been there, but the little black squirrel is described by witnesses as looking hungry, and has been seen resting on a dirty display box abutting the shop's front window (next to some brown suede pumps he or she may have mistaken for friends, given how haphazardly they are scattered about).

Fortunately, some good samaritans have taken it upon themselves to feed the poor pal some nuts through a small gap in the retailer's doors, though based on photos and videos, the critter does indeed look a little worse for wear and seems fidgety and eager to get back outside.

Hey @StuartWeitzman there’s a squirrel trapped in your Bloor Street, Toronto store trying to eat its way out (maybe through a few shoes too). You should probably check it out and free the lil guy. pic.twitter.com/ORQEMTMGGV — Sabrina Maddeaux (@SabrinaMaddeaux) May 7, 2020

It's good to see that citizens are looking out for the squirrelly pet, but hopefully someone with an actual set of keys to the place will be able to come to the rescue ASAP.