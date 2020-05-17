Is anyone paying the fare to ride the TTC anymore?

Some people are wondering if anyone is bothering to pay their TTC fare anymore now that the system has become so bogged down with confusing rules.

"Cash, TTC ticket and token customers are not required to pay their fare on a bus at this time," reads the TTC COVID-19 page. "You can just board the bus at the back. Operators are no longer handing out paper transfers. You should pay your fare at your earliest transfer opportunity, or when you enter a station."

Riding the TTC during the COVID-19 pandemic



"Cash, TTC ticket and token customers are not required to pay their fare on a bus at this time". https://t.co/TmsftLr8Jp



so uh, ....yeah. — Locutus (@Locutus1958) May 14, 2020

This could confuse some, as you're still required to pay by Presto if you can on the bus and on Wheel-Trans, and on the streetcar and subway you're still required to pay with cash, tickets, tokens or Presto.

We are currently not accepting cash, tokens or tickets on board buses at this time, only Presto. However customers have been advised that if they dont have Presto card they can still board a bus and are asked to pay with their cash or fare media when they 1/2 ^JH — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) May 17, 2020

Of course, it's much easier to slip onto a streetcar without paying than a subway station which are often attended and have turnstiles that require the swipe of a Presto card for entry.

"If you do not have a PRESTO card or ticket you will not be denied service & we would ask that you pay at your first opportunity"



Why not just tell people service is free, because people now have another excuse not to pay a fare!#TTC #ttcFAIL@TTCStuart @TTChelps @MannySforza pic.twitter.com/K4uKlyXpEH — Transit Operator (@TO_TransitOp) May 4, 2020

Lots of people in Toronto are noting that right now, it seems like people are treating buses and streetcars as if they're free.

@CityNews remind TTC Riders to pay their fare and keep 6ft apart — Rob (@Rob150815) May 12, 2020

This was already an issue even before the pandemic to the level that transit fare inspectors have become a regular sight on TTC routes, but they have been redeployed as customer service to help people navigate the system in its current state.

Wait uhmmm are people still obligated to pay TTC fare?????? In these times????????!!!!! — Lido Pimienta (@LidoPimienta) May 8, 2020

It could be their silent form of protest, however, as many believe the TTC should follow the lead of other transit systems and make travel entirely free.

TTC need to let people ride for free. I will be pissed if Presto take my $143 from my account for April. They should be crediting me for March #Covid_19 #StayAtHome #CoronavirusPandemic — Ms. Rockel R (@Spiceislebabe1) March 21, 2020

Other people who aren't even riding the TTC as much are upset as well, because they've still had to pay full monthly Metropass fares despite not using the service as often. It could be possible some people are taking their refunds into their own hands.

People not paying their fare is a major concern for the TTC, as they're expected to lose almost $300 million by Labour Day because of a drop in riders.