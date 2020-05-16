Ontario reports another increase in COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths

Ontario has reported 391 new COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths on Saturday, May 16.

With 22,313 cases confirmed in Ontario, this is a 1.8 per cent growth over the total from yesterday. So far there have been 1,858 deaths and 17,020 resolved cases in the province.

#Covid19Ontario Dashboard updated May 16 1030am.

20+ trend charts

- 22,313 cases, +391

- 1,858 deaths, + 33

- 975 hospitalizations, - 11

- 17,020 recovered

- 528,609 tests, +17,768https://t.co/zKoRbG4ELa pic.twitter.com/Lt3sYRDl0i — 📊Bill Comeau #StayAtHome. #MaskinStores (@Billius27) May 16, 2020

The average rate of cases growing over the past three days is 1.6 per cent. 17,768 tests were completed yesterday, and 528,609 tests have been completed in total.

Fewer people are reported as being hospitalized with COVID-19 at 975, with the number of people in ICU and on ventilators has stayed stable. Hospitalizations and the ratio of confirmed cases to tests are both dropping.

Ontario appears to be past the peak phase of new infections of COVID-19, but even though businesses have reopened for curbside pickup and provincial parks are also now accessible again it's still important to practice social distancing and wear personal protective equipment like face masks.