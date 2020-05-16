City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario covid numbers

Ontario reports another increase in COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths

City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ontario has reported 391 new COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths on Saturday, May 16.

With 22,313 cases confirmed in Ontario, this is a 1.8 per cent growth over the total from yesterday. So far there have been 1,858 deaths and 17,020 resolved cases in the province.

The average rate of cases growing over the past three days is 1.6 per cent. 17,768 tests were completed yesterday, and 528,609 tests have been completed in total.

Fewer people are reported as being hospitalized with COVID-19 at 975, with the number of people in ICU and on ventilators has stayed stable. Hospitalizations and the ratio of confirmed cases to tests are both dropping.

Ontario appears to be past the peak phase of new infections of COVID-19, but even though businesses have reopened for curbside pickup and provincial parks are also now accessible again it's still important to practice social distancing and wear personal protective equipment like face masks.

Lead photo by

University Health Network

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Anti-lockdown protest returns to Queen's Park in Toronto and it was the largest turnout yet

Ontario reports another increase in COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths

It's not mandatory to wear a face mask in Ontario but here are the guidelines

Doug Ford says reopening status of Toronto schools to be announced after long weekend

Activists in Toronto unite to stop clearing of homeless encampments under Gardiner

Ontario says gathering restrictions could soon change with limit increase to 10 people

Ryerson is first university in Toronto to confirm most classes will be online next semester

Major retail stores open and closed on Victoria Day 2020 in Toronto