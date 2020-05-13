Ontario reports a decline in new COVID-19 cases following two days of slight increases

Ontario health officials have confirmed 329 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today, marking a slight decline following the upward trend of the past two days.

The province saw 309 new cases on Monday and 361 on Tuesday, both of which were an increase from Sunday's 294 new cases — the lowest number we've seen since late March and the first new case count below 300 in more than a month.

Overall, it seems cases in the province are on the decline and Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said yesterday that a slight "day-to-day variation" is normal but we appear to be headed in the right direction.

Today's new cases are a 1.6 per cent increase from the previous report, and a total of 21,236 cases have now been confirmed positive in Ontario since the pandemic first began.

According to the province's dedicated web portal, 15,845 cases are now considered resolved within the province.

The death toll in Ontario also continues to climb, with 40 new deaths confirmed over the past 24 hours. A total of 1,765 people have now died from COVID-19 in the province, and just 3,636 active cases remain.

Provincial health officials have now administered 475,058 tests in the province, with 15,137 completed in the past 24 hours. A total of 13,395 tests remain under investigation.

According to the province's daily Epidemiologic Summary, 256 outbreaks have been reported in long-term care homes, which is an increase of seven outbreaks from the previous report.

Dr. Williams said Tuesday that outbreaks in these settings do not appear to have peaked the way community spread has, and the province has ordered all long-term care residents and staff to be tested for the virus by May 15.

Meanwhile, Ontario has just begun to reopen its economy with select businesses permitted to begin operations this week and more expected to be given the go-ahead tomorrow.

Premier Doug Ford said earlier this week that the province will begin stage one of the framework for reopening the economy on Thursday, and he's expected to explain further details during the daily press briefing at Queen's Park tomorrow.