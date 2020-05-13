Here's what the new Finch West Station will look like in Toronto

Toronto's Finch West Station, located in the city's north end at Finch and Keele, is in the first phases of getting a massive overhaul in preparation for the forthcoming Line 6 Finch West LRT, for which the station will serve as the eastern terminus.

The new rapid transit line, which will span 18 stops along 11 km and end at Humber College near Highway 27, is slated to open to the public in 2023.

Though the construction will certainly be a bit of a nuisance for commuters, any public transportation upgrade in the city is welcome news — and the renderings of what the revamped station will look like afterwards are pretty exciting.

Metrolinx today provided a construction update and has also released a full video walk-through of the future LRT station, which will connect to the existing Finch West TTC station via an underground pedestrian tunnel.

The virtual video shows an airy, modern-feeling, high-ceilinged building full of natural light, with a generally simple, practical design that has a few architectural flourishes and space for a coffee shop on the lower level.

As the transit authority says on its blog, workers are currently busy "drilling holes to install steel piles (large steel beams) to support the excavation of the entrances to the Finch West station pedestrian tunnel, which will connect both the LRT and subway stations, emergency exits for the main station box, and portal located below Finch Avenue West."

The construction will continue over the next 12 months.

Station construction now underway on Finch West LRT! https://t.co/scbfkmYdxk — Finch West LRT (@FinchWestLRT) May 13, 2020

Metrolinx has also launched a virtual open house, taking place over the next week, for anyone who wants to ask questions and get additional information on the new line.