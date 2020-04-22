Here's when Ontario might begin to ease social distancing restrictions

Nothing is for sure in these uncertain times, but Premier Doug Ford hinted today that Victoria Day may be a potential date for loosening some social distancing measures in Ontario.

In an interview on The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll, Ford said there could be the potential for easing some restrictions by late May.

Ford and Carroll discussed the plan for reopening the economy and what that will look like, and Carroll cited a poll that said Ontarians were particularly concerned about it.

"You can see that Ontarians are feeling more confident about their health and safety — that's a good thing — but more concerned about the economy," said Carroll. "About their mental health, about getting the kids back to school. All of those things."

"So as we get closer to summer, we get to the May 24th weekend, the pressure is going to be on for people to do more and more things. Do you see us, by then, having a little more freedom to be [more] social than we are today?"

Ford responded that if Ontario continues down the road it's on now, he could see things loosening up "a little bit."

"Over the next little while, very short period, we're bringing a few things to cabinet and we'll make some decisions there and every week we'll be measuring and the better we get, the more we'll be able to loosen up on the requirements, on the essential closures," said Ford.

The tentative date for lifting some restrictions comes after the province released new projection models earlier this week that suggest the virus appears to have peaked in Ontario.

Meanwhile, Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in today's daily briefing that they don't foresee schools reopening until a much later date.