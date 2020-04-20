Ontario reports drop in COVID-19 deaths and fewer patients on ventilators

The number of coronavirus cases in Ontario continues to rise as most people across the province kick off their sixth week in relative lockdown, but there's good news to be found in today's update among all the bad.

Ontario confirmed another 606 COVID-19 patients Monday morning, setting yet another new record for the highest one-day jump in overall case numbers.

At least 11,184 people in the province have now been infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus, according to Ontario's integrated Public Health Information System. Five hundred and forty-eight have died as a result of contracting the virus and 5,515 cases are said to be resolved.

The ratio of patients who are recovered versus those who are still sick or have died is improving by the day, however, reaching a new high of 49.3 per cent of the former as of the province's most-recent update.

Deaths by day are falling as well within Ontario —albeit slowly.

Only 31 new deaths were reported on Sunday, down from 55 on Thursday, 36 on Friday and 39 on Saturday.

Hospitalization rates are similarly trending downward as testing rates ramp up and public health officials take extra steps to combat the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care homes (114 of which have now experienced outbreaks).

With 3,799 people currently under investigation for COVID-19 and some 164,840 tests now completed across the province, it remains to be seen if the worst of the pandemic is over for Ontario.

Data modellers are expected to release their latest predictions later today regarding how many people will die or become infected over the course of the pandemic.

As of April 20, Canada's federal government is reporting 35,662 cases of COVID-19 across the country and 1,618 deaths.

The World Health Organization had confirmed 2,241,778 cases and 152,551 deaths globally as of Monday morning. Toronto, specifically, has seen 3,546 cases of the coronavirus and 173 deaths.