There's going to be a massive outpouring of support for healthcare workers in Toronto tonight

Toronto Mayor John Tory and the Toronto Police Service will be showing their support, appreciation and admiration for frontline healthcare workers in the city tonight.

Tory announced the "cavalcade" on CP24 Sunday morning, explaining that he and others, including Police Chief Mark Saunders, will travel along Toronto's Hospital Row to express their gratitude tonight.

The event is being organized by the TPS and is set to happen at 7:45 p.m this evening.

Toronto has a heart! Three of them face hospital row on University Avenue from the Sheraton, Hilton, and CN Tower during the COVID-19 lockdown. #StayHome #StayHomeCanada #PhysicalDistancing pic.twitter.com/GuDTiCpdsF — Steve Russell (@SteveRussell) April 17, 2020

"I am going with a whole cavalcade of police, fire and EMS and we are going to go doing what a lot of people are already doing their own neighbourhoods and that is that thanking the doctors, nurses and other employees who have been on the frontlines and, quite frankly, are taking some risk to their own health to help other people," Tory said on CP24.

Residents around the city have been taking to their balconies around 7:30 p.m. each night to cheer and clap for healthcare workers in Toronto, but this showing of appreciation will likely take that expression of gratitude to a whole new level.