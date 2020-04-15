City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
stunt driving toronto

Stunt driving cases have nearly doubled in Toronto since quarantining began

Toronto's empty streets have become the perfect racetrack for stunt drivers, and the city is now urging all vehicle users to slow down or — even better — just stay home. 

Since the beginning of Toronto's quarantine and self-isolation measures in March, police say there's been a near 200 per cent increase in stunt driving compared to the same period last year. 

A "dramatic drop in traffic volumes" has seen the fast and furious hit the streets in full force, Toronto Police say. 

During the same time span, between March 15 and March 31, there was also a 35 per cent increase in speeding tickets, with around 65 tickets being issued to drivers travelling faster than 50 km/over the speed limit. 

"Taking advantage of low traffic volumes by speeding or stunt driving is not only illegal but threatens the lives of those around you and places an unnecessary pressure on our healthcare system," said Mayor John Tory in a statement. 

Detective Constable Scott Matthews of the TPS tweeted out that, within seven hours on April 2 alone, a whopping 11 vehicles had been impounded under stunt driving legislation.

One of the drivers, a 47-year-old male in a Volkswagen, was reportedly driving 119 km/h in a 50 hm/h zone. 

To deter dangerous drivers, the Toronto Police says its Vision Zero Enforcement Team will start rotating in daily shifts across the city beginning this week to catch speeders and stunt drivers. 

