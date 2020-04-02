Ontario to release data showing just how serious COVID-19 could get

Top Ontario doctors are set to release modelling data that projects just how dire the COVID-19 situation could become in the province — data which was previously kept private so as not to evoke public panic.

The province of Ontario has based its advice and recommendations thus far on said modelling, which Ford said has projected a "critical" and "serious" situation in terms of the number of patients that will end up hospitalized and in an ICU.

"Top doctors will provide an update on where Ontario was and where Ontario is and where Ontario could be," Ford said in a press conference at Queen's Park Thursday.

"You deserve the same information that I have. You deserve to know what I know when you’re making decisions for yourself, family and community."

Ford emphasized that the numbers set to be released tomorrow will be "stark" and "hard to hear," but he reminded residents of Ontario that we still have some control over how the situation turns out.

Reiterating his sentiments from Wednesday's press conference, Ford said it's up to us to avoid a tragedy like the ones currently unfolding in Italy and Spain by staying home and practicing social distancing.

"The truth is, the situation is extremely, extremely serious," he said.

"I know many people find this information hard to hear. The new reality is hard."

In the same press conference, the provincial government announced that they'll be investing $12 million in mental health supports for those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

As of Thursday morning, Ontario confirmed an additional 401 cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 2,793.

Canada is now reporting 11,068 cases of the virus nationwide.