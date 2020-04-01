City
Mira Miller
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
covid ventilator

Ontario just ordered 10,000 new ventilators for COVID-19

City
Mira Miller
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

In order to address the looming shortage of much-needed medical equipment and to save lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the province of Ontario has placed an order for an additional 10,000 ventilators.

Premier Doug Ford, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli and Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott announced the move at the daily Queen's Park press conference Wednesday morning. 

They said the new ventilators have been ordered from Ontario-based O-Two Medical Technologies

"The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade have worked closely with businesses across Ontario and the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association to ramp up production of ventilators to meet the need in Ontario and other parts of Canada," notes a press release from the provincial government.

"The government has recently placed an order with O-Two Medical Technologies who, with the support of Ontario's world-class manufacturing sector, will produce 10,000 ventilator units."

In the same press conference, the government announced that they'd just received a donation of 600,000 pieces of personal protective equipment from electricity generating company Bruce Power

They also announced a new $50 million fund to help businesses provide innovative solutions or retool their operations to produce essential medical gear and supplies.

"O-Two Medical Technologies is eager to be part of the global effort to help save lives. Our e700 ventilator has a proven track record and, together with our partners and the provincial government, we will deliver this critical, life-saving equipment to the people of Ontario," said Kim Lassaline, CEO of O-Two Medical Technologies Inc., in a statement.

The new ventilators couldn't come at a better time, as cases of COVID-19 in the province continue to surge and the strain on the healthcare system worsens

More than a week ago, a study by some of Ontario's leading medical researchers indicated that the province would inevitably run out of ventilators in just 37 days if they failed to increase their stockpile of the lifesaving equipment.

Lead photo by

orlobs

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

People in Toronto are finally making the effort to get to know their neighbours

Doug Ford says we're not far off from Spain and Italy and a COVID-19 surge is coming

The list of essential businesses in Ontario is about to get shorter

Ontario just ordered 10,000 new ventilators for COVID-19

The airport in Toronto is now almost completely empty

Ontario just received a donation of 600,000 pieces of personal protective equipment

Ontario announces $50 million fund to help businesses produce essential medical gear and supplies

Pregnant women in Ontario are concerned about giving birth amid COVID-19