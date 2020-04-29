It's going to feel like 19 C in Toronto this weekend

The cool spring weather has certainly made staying home and social distancing easier in Toronto up until now, but that's about to change as temperatures are set to warm up this weekend.

Weather in Toronto is about to improve significantly — albeit briefly — with highs near 20 C forecasted for both Saturday and Sunday.

According to The Weather Network, Thursday and Friday will see highs of 14 C and 15 C, respectively, and both days might also feature some rain.

But forecasts predict mainly sun and a high of 17 C for Saturday, and a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 18 C on Sunday. With the humidity, it's expected to feel like 19 C.

Rain will continue through Friday morning for much of Ontario, but a warm and mostly sunny weekend is on the horizon. ☀️ #ONwx — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) April 29, 2020

"Beyond this deluge will be a well-timed weekend warmup that looks to feature the highest temperatures of the spring so far, with some places having a fair shot at daytime highs at or near 20°C," notes a blog post from The Weather Network.

But the exact temperature on Sunday is difficult to predict and depends on the timing of a cold front, according to Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham.

"Faster timing would result in a cooler day on Sunday, but slower timing would give us another day in the upper teens to 20°C," he said in the blog post.

Unusually frigid (and record-breaking) spring weather has made staying inside fairly easy for people in Toronto up until this point, though it remains to be seen whether they'll continue to be able to resist the fresh air now that spring weather is finally making an appearance.

But alas, it seems it isn't actually here to say.

"The warmup will be short-lived, with a widespread colder pattern will return for the first week of May and continue through to at least Mother's Day," the blog post adds."Temperatures won't be as cold as it has been in recent weeks, but still well below seasonal for early May."

The weather agency is predicting that Toronto might actually skip spring altogether and head right into summer this year, but we'll have to wait another month to find out for sure.