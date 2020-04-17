Here's a map of drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations in Ontario

Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 in Ontario is now available as the province responds to a wave of criticism over the lack of testing and accessible test centres.

Many of the centres have been operating in the province since the end of March, and the Ministry of Health says more than 5,500 swabs were taken at drive-thru centres between March 18 and April 14 — which is about 10 per cent of all swabs taken at all assessment centres within that time.

Here's a list of all the drive-thru test centres currently operating across Ontario.

Including each of these drive-thru test centres, there are now a total of 100 COVID-19 assessment centres scattered across Ontario, according to a statement from provincial officials.

"We're laser-focused on ramping up our testing capacity so we can protect the most vulnerable in our communities and those who protect them, like our frontline health care workers and first responders," said Premier Doug Ford in a statement.

"By expanding our testing capacity, we will be able to find cases faster, intervene earlier, reduce the spread, and save lives."

The province recently updated their guidelines for who should be prioritized for coronavirus testing, and the list now includes anyone who lives or works in "congregate" settings, all essential workers, anyone living in the same household as a healthcare worker or first responder, cross-border workers as well as all patients requiring frequent contact with the healthcare system.

Last week, provincial officials said they aimed to be processing 8,000 tests per day by April 15 — a goal which has been met — and 14,000 by April 29.