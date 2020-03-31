This is what Yorkville looks like in Toronto right now

Yorkville is one of Toronto's swankiest and most pedestrian-friendly neighbourhoods, but it's fallen quiet now that everyone is inside social distancing.

A maze of pedestrian-only walkways connects rows of some of Toronto's most high-end restaurants and designer shops, but you're not likely to hear the clip-clopping of stilettos much around here these days.

Sassafraz, one of the area's most well-known upscale restaurants and frequent hangout for the stars when they're in town for events like TIFF, closed last week following the request of Ontario and Public Health authorities for restaurants to stop dine-in service. Stores like designer menswear boutique and custom suit shop Nicolas are also closed until further notice. Yorkville's pedestrian walkways often feel like hushed enclaves where you can escape from the busier sidewalks, but nowadays they're downright silent.

Even the Hazelton, one of Toronto's leading hotels, has suspended operations for safety despite hotels being deemed an essential service.

Coffee truck Jacked Up Coffee had been open for safe java pickup until recently, but also made the decision to close this week. Florist and event designer Teatro Verde that's been in business for over 20 years started out limiting their services to pickup and delivery, but also decided to close temporarily about a week ago.

Cibo Wine Bar has closed for dine-in service, but is still doing delivery and should also be able to pair that with wine. Those who can't bear to see the pub close down completely during social distancing are in luck in this neighbourhood: The Oxley is still open for contactless pickup of classic fare including ready-to-heat meals. INK Entertainment has closed all of their venues for the time being, which includes artsy Yorkville Italian restaurant Sofia.

Perhaps one of the most surreal sights in this particular neighbourhood is storefront windows that have been emptied of all the valuable merchandise that usually on display to be salivated over. Harry Rosen, a family-run business with a history of over 65 years, has closed all locations and associated retail stores, but they're also offering free expedited shipping and returns on all orders.

It's equally eerie seeing all the fine jewels removed from the windows of Yorkville's Cartier store.

Dolce & Gabbana posted a notice saying they'd temporarily closed the store from March 18 to March 31 (although of course it seems like that will be extended now) leaving behind their colourful storefront window backdrop.

Fire & Flower, like a lot of dispensaries, has kept locations open but with reduced hours, though they have also closed some locations in Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge and St. Albert. They're also operating with "Fastlane only" click and collect service. Yorkville's Hermes location has been on full lockdown since March 17, though you can shop online if you find yourself desperately needing a silk scarf or Birkin bag for some reason. There are more signs of life as you venture out towards more main streets like Bay and Bloor where the TTC and other essential services are still in operation.