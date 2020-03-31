10 prepared and ready-to-heat meals at Toronto restaurants for takeout and delivery
Prepared meals in Toronto that are ready-to-heat can be ordered for takeout or delivery right now. For many, it's the solution to what to do after a long day when you just might be at the end of your rope. Do away with chopping, measuring and all of those dishes by grabbing one of these options you can simply heat and serve.
Here are some options for prepared meals for takeout and delivery that are ready-to-heat in Toronto.
Prepared French meals like bourride and cassoulet royal packaged in sterilized, vacuum-sealed jars are available for takeout from this French restaurant. Pick up a bottle of wine to go along with your food too.
We're keeping all of your soups and stews well-stocked for your take home pleasure and convenience. They are also now available on our Uber delivery platform. Over the next week we will be adding more of our homemade pantry items to our platform and working on expanding our online purchasing and delivery options for our community. If you have any suggestions about what would be of interest for us to make available for delivery or at the store please send us a DM or email. Please buy what you need, and act with kindness. And once again each day I'm moved by the people right now who are going out of their way to support small business. We see you and you are amazing. What you're doing means so much. #thankyou
Soups like Moroccan lentil and stews are available in jars from this grocer, and they also have chili, curry and lots of takeaway options. Pick up, or get your order delivered within a specific area of Toronto.
An update to our prepared food stock! We also have: Beet salad Celery root slaw Rapini Dill Potato salad Edamame salad Tomato sauce Beef stew Sausage lasagne Coconut curry chicken noodle . . . #roastbutcher #roastfinefoods #pickuponly #callahead #frontlineworkers #hillcrestvillage #regalheights #stclairwest
Pick up ready-to-heat meals like sausage lasagna, coconut curry noodles and beef stew from this butcher. Delivery is also available for vulnerable persons.
Get free delivery between Rogers and Bloor, Weston and Bathurst from this old school Italian bakery serving up cutlets, pasta and more in portions that can feed a crowd.
Place an order in advance and pick up the wings, ribs, pot pies and chicken this reputed butcher is known for.
Cote de Boeuf Grocery delivery Place your order by 5pm Tuesday for Friday delivery. Delivering within the Ossington and Dundas neighbourhood from 11am-3pm. Minimum order $100 Credit card required and will be charged once order is assembled Please call the shop and our team can help you place your order 416-532-2333 Pantry staples: Louianna Organic tomato purée 720ml $8 Louianna organic balsamic vinegar 250ml $18 La Carminée apple cider vinegar 375ml $45 Dubon large snails canned 800g $18 Instant polenta 500g $5 Menu truffle paste 760g $35 Alhema olive oil 500ml $24 Capirette sherry vinegar 375ml $9 // 750ml $20 Herdade Do Esporão extra virgin olive oil 3L $40 Chiquilín smoked paprika 75g $6 Maldon sea salt 240g $12 Omed Fleur de sel 100g $12 Spanish flor de sal 110g $9 La molisana semolina flour 1kg $5 Lea & perrins Worcestershire s142ml $6 Crespo cornichons 500ml $6.50 Crespo olives 250ml $6.50 Acropolis blonde olives 315ml $6.50 Acropolis kalamata olives 315ml $6.50 Capirete green olives stuffed with chili $8 Jose Lou caperberries 390g $7.50 Rioverde capers 180g $10 Union pickles 250ml $7.50 // 500ml $14 Union habanero hot sauce 125ml $10 Savör crackers sea salt 185g $6.50 Carr’s crackers 125g $6 Pasta setaro penne 1kg bags $14 MolinodiFerro instant polenta 500g $5 Riso carnaroli Arborio rice 1kg bags $15 Bartolini dried cannellini beans 500g $6 Organic walnuts 500g $20 Torres chips (truffle or foie gras) 150g $8 Kinsip whiskey barrel aged maple syrup 375ml $25 Kinsip orange bitters 100ml $17 Dutchman’s gold honeycomb 250g $15 Staite’s honey 500g $11 Smooth Dijon 250ml $7 Triple crunch 250ml $7 Dairy and eggs: Heritage eggs $8 /dozen Harmony whole milk 1L $5 Chagnon cultures butter 250g $10 Garlic butter 250ml $10 French and Canadian cheese by weight ask about selection Silk almond milk 1.98L $7 Charcuterie: Sliced (priced by weight): Paris ham Spicy lonza Sopressa Rosette House terrine House foie gras terrine Whole: Salumeria Il Tagliere felino $18 Salumeria Il Tagliere hot cacciatore $12 Saucisson sec $16 House pork rillette 250ml $15 Prepared: French onion soup 500ml $8 Beef lasagna $25 Vegetable lasagna $23 Chefs Pesto $15 Continued...
This butcher shop and restaurant is delivering beef and veggie lasagnas as well as French onion soup to the Dundas and Ossington neighbourhood, or you can go pick it up.
Pick up good old butter chicken or mac n' cheese that's ready to heat and eat from this reliable pub.
Ready-to-heat prepared foods like gnocchi pomodoro are available for pickup from this beloved Italian bakery.
Pick up ready-to-heat meals like mac n' cheese, chili, soup, lasagna and savoury pies from locations of this popular butcher shop.
This pub is offering ready-to-heat duck confit, Moroccan chicken tagine and beef bourguignon for pickup and delivery.
Tre Mari Bakery
Join the conversation Load comments