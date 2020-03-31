10 prepared and ready-to-heat meals at Toronto restaurants for takeout and delivery

Prepared meals in Toronto that are ready-to-heat can be ordered for takeout or delivery right now. For many, it's the solution to what to do after a long day when you just might be at the end of your rope. Do away with chopping, measuring and all of those dishes by grabbing one of these options you can simply heat and serve.

Here are some options for prepared meals for takeout and delivery that are ready-to-heat in Toronto.

Prepared French meals like bourride and cassoulet royal packaged in sterilized, vacuum-sealed jars are available for takeout from this French restaurant. Pick up a bottle of wine to go along with your food too.

Soups like Moroccan lentil and stews are available in jars from this grocer, and they also have chili, curry and lots of takeaway options. Pick up, or get your order delivered within a specific area of Toronto.

Pick up ready-to-heat meals like sausage lasagna, coconut curry noodles and beef stew from this butcher. Delivery is also available for vulnerable persons.

Get free delivery between Rogers and Bloor, Weston and Bathurst from this old school Italian bakery serving up cutlets, pasta and more in portions that can feed a crowd.

Place an order in advance and pick up the wings, ribs, pot pies and chicken this reputed butcher is known for.

This butcher shop and restaurant is delivering beef and veggie lasagnas as well as French onion soup to the Dundas and Ossington neighbourhood, or you can go pick it up.

Pick up good old butter chicken or mac n' cheese that's ready to heat and eat from this reliable pub.

Ready-to-heat prepared foods like gnocchi pomodoro are available for pickup from this beloved Italian bakery.

Pick up ready-to-heat meals like mac n' cheese, chili, soup, lasagna and savoury pies from locations of this popular butcher shop.

This pub is offering ready-to-heat duck confit, Moroccan chicken tagine and beef bourguignon for pickup and delivery.