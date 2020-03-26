This is what it's like at St. Lawrence Market in Toronto right now

Just as St. Lawrence Market was about to extend its hours, businesses in Toronto's iconic market have reduced their operating times in response to COVID-19.

Last week marked the supposed start date of St. Lawrence's new pilot project, which would have seen the public market open on Sundays, due to popular demand.

Instead, the multi-level institution will be sticking to its old schedule. According to the Market, the new hours we'd been looking forward to will be postponed until further notice due curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Now, St. Lawrence is a hodgepodge of closed businesses and food purveyors operating with limited schedules.

Around 17 businesses in the market, mostly non-essential, non-food vendors, have temporarily closed until further notice, like a number of souvenir and gift shops. People are still frequenting St. Lawrence to stock up on fresh produce and essential food items, but crowds have reduced signficantly, as have the hours of a handful of staples like Future Bakery, Sausage King, and St. Urbain Bagel.

Meanwhile public seating across the property, from the tables and chairs to the picnic benches outside, have been cordoned off or removed completely.

To curb traffic, the Market has limited itself to two entrances: the automatic doors on Front Street East and the north entrance off Market Street.

While the Farmers Market will continue to take place from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, around eight vendors have decided to withdraw from the weekly event, including El Gaucho Chorizo, Lake Land Meats and Sheldon Creek Dairy.

And there's sad news for antique lovers: you'll have to postpone your weekend perusal of pre-loved goods, as the Antiques Market on Sundays will be no more for the foreseeable future.