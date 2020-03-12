TTC subway delays on multiple lines spell havoc for morning commuters

Just days after the TTC implemented a fare hike, delays on multiple subway lines caused a problematic morning commute for many across the city (and made them wonder what they're paying for).

REMINDER: Line 1 Yonge-University: We continue to experience delays of up to 15 minutes southbound near North York Centre while we fix a signal problem. Efforts are underway to restore regular scheduled service. https://t.co/5axjQroID8 — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) March 12, 2020

The morning started with delays of "up to 15 minutes" going southbound from North York Centre on Line 1 Yonge-University due to — you guessed it — a signal problem.

The issues started just before 8 a.m., right in the middle of peak travel time for 9-5ers. It led to crowded cars and stations, and many disgruntled transitgoers.

Around the same time, operational issues started up on the 508 Lakeshore line, meaning buses had to be called in to replace streetcar service.

Service was also completely suspended on the 512 St. Clair line at 8 a.m. due to a collision that stopped streetcars between St. Clair West Station and Oakwood Avenue.

Around 9 a.m., delays southbound near Summerhill Station on Line 1 Yonge-University were announced via the TTC Service Alerts Twitter account, once again for "up to 15 minutes." The cause for this disruption was apparently an emergency alarm.

Thankfully, that snafu was cleared up quickly — but it unfortunately wasn't the end of difficulties on the city's north-south subway service this morning.

@TTC: if your signal and operational issues are going to make commuters 20+ minutes late, the least you could do is provide decent wifi so we inform others #TTC #theworseway — Angela McCallum (@twitchycalves) March 12, 2020

Shortly after 9 a.m., the service alerts account informed commuters that there were both signal and operational problems impacting subways running between Dundas and Finch stations.

Within minutes, more delays were announced for those looking to travel southbound from Dupont station, caused by another vague "operational problem."

@TTCnotices how is it that your station staff at St. George and Spadina have no idea if trains are stopping? There's a big lesson in customer service to be learned here! The next time I get treated like a criminal by a fare inspector I will not comply!! — Jeff (@UnionStiffTO) March 12, 2020

All of the disruptions led to such severe overcrowding at connection station St. George that Line 2 Bloor-Danforth trains started bypassing the St. George stop — a counterintuitive choice, transitgoers noted.

Line 1 trains also started bypassing St. George in both directions due to the crowding issue.

Ok, this announcement does not make sense. "Trains will not be stopping at St George station both ways due to overcrowding." I'd have thought the way to eliminate crowds is to get more trains there. 🤷🏿‍♂️ @TTCnotices #TTC — Delroy Dyer 🇻🇨🇨🇦 (@DelroyDyer89) March 12, 2020

By around 9:30 a.m., service going southbound from Dupont was restored — but not for long. Within 10 minutes, service was held again due to "a communication issue."

Meanwhile, trains continued to skip the busy St. George stop in all directions, both north and south on Line 1, and east and west on Line 2.

Bruh TTC so trash. The green line isn’t stopping at St George and there’s no trains at all on the yellow line at St George 😭🥴 — a lot of people (@TrillyShuggs) March 12, 2020

And more delays cropped up further east on the Bloor-Danforth line, with delays yet again "up to 15 minutes" going westbound from Victoria Park because of an emergency alarm.

The whole situation was made worse by a lack of communication about the problem at stations.

Shockingly, the TTC service sucks again! After waiting 15+ minutes ON THE STAIRS to get on the southbound platform at St. George with no announcement, I try to go east to Yonge but trains are bypassing. NO ANNOUNCEMENTS. Cool #ttc pic.twitter.com/U2tzRNZJY9 — Kirsten (@KRosenkrantz) March 12, 2020

And, with coronavirus panic continuing to grow worldwide, TTCers weren't exactly thrilled to be stuck on overcrowded platforms and in tightly-packed subway cars when people are being advised to avoid mass gatherings.

soon to be combined into one: contracting coronavirus during TTC delays — Eric Patterson (@EPatGolf) March 12, 2020

All in all, it was definitely a good morning to enjoy the sun and walk to work, or just work from home.