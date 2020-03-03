City
toronto weather

Temperatures set to hit the double digits in Toronto this weekend

It may not be time to pull out your shorts just yet, however, a t-shirt, some ripped jeans and a light jacket may suffice.

After some dreary snow days, the beginning of March is set to bring warmer weather.

Although you can anticipate some periods of rain, drizzle and some flurries, the next two weeks will consist of above-seasonal temperatures.

On Sunday, Environment Canada says you can expect a pleasant high of 8 C with a mix of sun and cloud. 

toronto weather

Image via Environment Canada. Toronto's warmer weather forecast for this week.  

The Weather Network, on the other hand, is calling for temperatures of to 11 C.

According to Environment Canada, the average high for this point in the season has ranged from 1.3 C degrees to 2.3 C. The temperature for this week is considerably higher. 

Don't put away your snow shovels and fleece lined winter jackets just yet.

Some snow is likely to fall in the foreseeable future. Enjoy the warmer weather while it lasts and fear not, summer is "only" 109 days away. 

Lead photo by

Warren Wong 

