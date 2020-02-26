The spring forecast for Toronto in 2020 shows weather will be warmer than last year

The spring forecast for 2020 in Toronto indicates that warm temperatures on the way, but that they're coming along slowly.

Southern Ontario can expect at least a few more weeks of "colder than normal" weather before consistent warmth sets in, according to the Weather Network's freshly-dropped 2020 long range spring forecast.

And when spring does pop off in earnest, it'll be accompanied by a ton of rain.

The good news is that, on the whole, temperatures over the next three months "will be noticeably warmer than the previous two springs."

The #SpringForecast is here. It won’t be an easy coast into summer across @Canada. The @weathernetwork takes a closer look at the patterns that will drive your weather over the next three months - https://t.co/hIg2VAAHcR pic.twitter.com/uCMOIwwEdi — Nathan Howes (@HowesNathan) February 26, 2020

"Periods of warmer than normal weather are likely across the country, but extended interruptions will test our patience at times," reads the Weather Network's long range forecast, suggesting that we're in for some good old fashioned wild temperature swings.

Meteorologists are calling for wet and changeable weather conditions in and around Toronto, similar to what we saw during the fall, when extended periods of warm weather were interrupted by a few cold snaps

"An active storm track will continue to bring above normal precipitation to the region," notes the forecast. "This will bring a heightened risk of spring flooding to areas that have a deep snowpack and along the shores of the Great Lakes."

For the sake of the Toronto Islands, let's hope summer doesn't bring more of the same.