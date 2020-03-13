Sherway Gardens store closes as employee tests positive for coronavirus

The Fossil store at CF Sherway Gardens in Etobicoke has shut down following the news that one of the store's employees tested positive for COVID-19 .

A spokesperson for Cadillac Fairview told CP24 that they immediately contacted public health when they heard the news, and they said they'd reach out to anyone who was in close contact with the employee.

"Public Health also advised CF to clean the store and any common areas that this employee would have frequented," the spokesperson said.

A photo of an email posted to Twitter from the general manager of The Gap at Sherway Gardens also confirms the store's closure.

"This past hour we were alerted by the mall that the Fossil store is now closed due to an employee having a confirmed case od COVID-19," the email reads.

"According to Public Health Toronto, the mall can operate normally with the exception of the Fossil store."

The mall also posted a COVID-19 update on their website yesterday, ensuring customers that they are taking the necessary precautions to stop the spread of the virus.

I worry gravely for retail workers. 🙏 https://t.co/52GmTJ5laQ — Lisa (@kahnkidz) March 13, 2020

"Prior to this declaration we had activated our pandemic plans, including the establishment of a Steering Committee, which meets daily to coordinate efforts across our portfolio," they said.

"We have established a reporting protocol with our own employees, tenants and contractors, should one of their employees be exposed to coronavirus, to ensure that we are able to contact Health Canada in a timely manner, receive guidance based on the situation and take action as required."

They also said they've enhanced cleaning procedures in all common areas including washrooms, stairwells, elevators, lobbies and employee common areas as well as installed handwashing signage based on best practices guidance established by Health Canada.

This is only one example of a business forced to close its location or office due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Yesterday, Coke announced it would halt some production after a staff member tested positive, and several Toronto offices have been forced to shut down for the same reason.