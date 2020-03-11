A major Toronto office building just closed off an entire floor due to coronavirus

In the wake of news that two Toronto-area companies had to send their staff home and disinfect their office spaces due to internal cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus, another office tower has just had to take similar measures for the same reason.

Extensive cleaning procedures have been enacted at 25 York Street — a 30-storey office tower adjacent to the Scotiabank Arena in the city's downtown core — after a staff member at of one of building's firms was confirmed to have COVID-19.

The affected floor, as well as all common areas such as elevators and washrooms, was thoroughly sanitized and the entire building closed, the property's landlord told CP24 today. Toronto Public Health was also notified of the incident.

The company and floor in question have not been named for privacy reasons at this time.

The same situation has taken place at another office building at Yonge and Wellington Streets, at an RBC office in Mississauaga, a Scarborough condo complex, a North York college and a Rosedale elementary school, all within the past week or so.

With 41 cases of the communicable disease confirmed so far in Ontario and 465 additional individuals under investigation for potential infection, deep cleaning offices and sending employees to work from home and self-isolate may become the norm soon enough.

Meanwhile, officials are asking anyone who has recently traveled (or been in contact with someone who has) and is experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness to contact their local public health unit and please, please stay home from work.