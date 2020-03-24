Ontario sees biggest jump in coronavirus cases with 85 new ones confirmed

A total of 85 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Ontario between Monday morning and 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, marking the biggest one-day jump in our provincial tally (which is to be expected with the exponential growth of communicable diseases and increased testing).

The province has also sadly announced another death — a man in his 90s from Durham Region — bringing our numbers to 588 confirmed cases and seven fatalities in total so far. Eight patients have made a full recovery.

Another 10,074 individuals are currently under investigation for potential infection out of the more than 30,000 who have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Ontario to date.

LATEST Ontario numbers #COVID19 for Tuesday :

• 1 additional death

(Durham man in his 90’s)

• 85 new #Covid_19 cases

• 2 of those hospitalized

• 573 active cases

• 8 resolved

• 7 total deaths #COVID19ON #covid19ontario pic.twitter.com/AYeWxMzGAg — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) March 24, 2020

Among the newest spate of patients are men and women ranging from their 20s to their 90s (including the deceased) located in the areas of Toronto, Peel, Hamilton, York, Durham, Halton, Waterloo, Kingston, Niagara, Guelph, Owen Sound, Windsor, Ottawa and Sudbury.

At least two are hospitalized, and the remainder are self-isolating at home. Nineteen of the individuals are confirmed to have contracted the virus while on overseas travel to places like the U.K., Singapore, Italy, Dubai, Austria, Brazil and the U.S., while five were infected from close contact with existing cases.

Details like the ages, regions, causes of transmission and statuses (hospitalized or self-isolating) of some of these newest cases are still pending and will be released to the public as they become available.

In the past 24 hours, 13 healthcare workers in the province were revealed to have tested positive for the virus, as well as one employee at a Brampton Tim Horton's.