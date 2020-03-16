Here's what Ontario's new COVID-19 ad campaign looks like

The province's multi-million dollar campaign to spread facts and advice amid the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic has officially launched to the public.

The informational ads started being disseminated via digital, broadcast and print platforms across Ontario on March 14, and are intended to help remind the public of best practices to avoid large-scale community spread.

This expanded campaign will complement previous material issued by the government, and will continue to evolve to incorporate new advice from health officials, such as the latest travel restrictions and ways to help protect others.

Public transit and panic-buying etiquette are, thankfully, addressed, as are things like avoiding mass gatherings — as governments around the world have been calling for — and sanitizing the personal belongings that we tend to touch most frequently.

New signage about COVID-19 has also been introduced at airports like Toronto Pearson International Airport this week, among other new measures to help educate the public.

Doug Ford and his team have told media that the best way to prevent further spread of the virus is through such "direct" communication with individuals, families and businesses.