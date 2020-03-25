A creek in Toronto is now blood red because of spilled ink

In please, not right now news: a creek in Etobicoke ran the colour of blood yesterday after an accidental ink spill.

Four hundred litres of what just had to be red ink spilled into the Etobicoke Creek from a company in North Mississauga that made for a sight that nobody wanted nor needed right now.

The spill apparently spanned a good distance, from at least Brittania and Netherhart Roads in Mississauga to the north and Lakefront Promenade Park to the south; an almost 16 kilometre stretch.

Etobicoke Creek is blood red but nothing is capable of surprising me anymore 🙃 pic.twitter.com/pewJQveo4I — Michael Porfirio (@JadedJournal) March 25, 2020

Peel Public Works took to Twitter to address the spillage that occurred as a result of an accident, saying that the Ministry of the Environment and Conservation and Parks cleanup crew was handling it and that no dead fish or wildlife have been spotted by staff.

Although some would say otherwise (namely experts who study the end of the world), this creek of blood-coloured water has left many to place it in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic as a sign of the apocalypse.

This seems biblical — Andy O.B. (@tsangstagangsta) March 25, 2020

If it's somehow not, it could at least be compared to the bloody elevators from The Shining.

We are all Jack Torrance in the Overlook Hotel now.