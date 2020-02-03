This is when Toronto's population is expected to hit 10 million

Toronto and its surrounding areas are already densely populated, diverse and growing all the time — and that growth is only expected to intensify throughout the new decade.

The current population of the GTA is approximately 7 million people, and according to the Ontario Population Projects for 2018-2046, that number is likely to exceed 8 million by 2031.

Then, by 2046, the GTA's population is projected to rise to more than 10 million people — placing the GTA among the world’s most diverse megacities.

"The GTA is projected to be the fastest growing region of the province, accounting for over 62 per cent of Ontario’s net population growth to 2046," the province's population projection notes.

"The region’s share of total Ontario population is projected to rise from 47.8 per cent in 2018 to 51.8 per cent in 2046, passing the 50 per cent mark in 2033."

Within the GTA, the city of Toronto’s population is projected to rise to 4.27 million in 2046, an increase of 44.5 per cent from 2018 which is somewhat faster than the provincial growth rate.

Meanwhile, growth in other census divisions of the GTA including Durham, Halton, Peel and York regions is also expected to be faster than the Ontario average.

The suburban GTA is expected to grow by over 2.1 million people by 2046, while Peel region alone is projected to see its population increase by over one million from 2018 to 2046. This is a 68.7 per cent rise, and the fastest growth among census divisions of the province.

And with population growth comes an inevitable change in the age demographics of a population.

"The GTA is expected to remain the region with the youngest age structure as a result of strong international migration and positive natural increase," the projection states.

"Even as the share of seniors in census divisions located in and around the suburban GTA is projected to remain lower than the provincial average, the increase in the number of seniors in this area will be the most significant."

It notes that the number of seniors is projected grow by about 132 per cent in the suburban GTA thanks to the massive aging Baby Boomer generation.

According to Toronto Star journalist Mitch Potter, everything about the GTA will change over the next decade as the population grows.

"If you thought the last 10 years packed a disruptive wallop, brace yourself: it’s going to happen all over again. And again after that," he wrote.

"This time around, Toronto’s growth spurt is projected to unfold into an era of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, advanced robotics and driverless everything. It promises to be a transformative decade, perhaps the most consequential 10 years the city has ever known."