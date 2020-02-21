Someone went on a racist rant at a Value Village in Toronto after being accused of shoplifting

Toronto-area racists are continuing to keep it classy with public rants caught on video.

This week's instalment: a customer at the Leslieville Value Village who verbally attacked a security guard after apparently trying to steal some product.

The video of the incident, taken inside the Value Village at Queen Street East and Logan on February 20, shows a white dude in an American flag t-shirt spewing profanity and racist remarks at the second-hand store's security guard.

The customer gets aggressive, raising his voice and calling the employee a "Paki" and a "piece of sh*t" multiple times while givng him the finger and attempting to physically intimidate him.

He also calls the guard an "immigrant c*cksucker," telling him to "play cop somewhere else" as the employee attempts to escort him out of the store.

The footage has since been posted on YouTube, Reddit and a number of other social media sites, and has been viewed well over 10,000 times in less than 24 hours.

According to members of a Leslieville Facebook group who were allegedly on the scene, the filmer of the clip caught the end of a longer altercation that started at the back of the store.

The security guard remained calm, cool and collected throughout the encounter, repeating "please leave the store" and standing stoically with his arms crossed. He also explained to the man why exactly he was being kicked out.

One Redditor commenting on the video aptly pointed out that "security guards in general likely take a lot of verbal abuse and occasionally actual assault for just doing their job because people view them as fake cops" — a situation in which they are made even more vulnerable to such attacks when "coupled with the fact they are predominantly minorities or new immigrants."

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the dispute, and people were quick to comfort and even hug the guard after-the-fact, according to other users commenting on the video's associated social media threads.

Hopefully, the video evidence of the incident means the perpetrator is caught and charged, as has happened with the stars of similar viral videos of racist tirades in the past, thanks in part to the power of social media.