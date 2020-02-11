Fight breaks out after woman gets racist at Toronto McDonald's

A heated verbal dispute turned violent at a downtown Toronto McDonald's location this weekend, according to one local woman, after a fellow restaurant patron started hurling racial slurs.

Video footage from the encounter, while brief, shows a woman who is alleged to have been expressing anti-Asian sentiments insulting someone off camera before turning to lunge at the person filming her.

"This girl in the video kept giving me dirty looks and staring at me up and down, making me feel very uncomfortable," reads the caption of a clip uploaded to Instagram by a user who would like her name withheld due to death threats.

"I asked her if there was something I could help her with. She then went on to belittling me, calling me an 'ugly bougie b*tch, there's nothing to stare at, you're a nobody.'”

The inexplicably irate woman then allegedly told the Instagram user and her friends that "all you Asians look the same."

Things got nasty between patrons at a Toronto McDonald's this weekend when a woman allegedly starting spewing racist remarks #Toronto pic.twitter.com/CRBB1vG8H6 — blogTO (@blogTO) February 11, 2020

"After some bystanders and my friends tried to calm her down, she told us that 'All you Asians look the same.' One, two, three, four, five (counting all of us),'" wrote the IG user of the incident

"When I started to film her, she grabbed my phone and said, 'Don’t take my photo b*tch,'" she wrote.

"She told my friend to 'come on,' trying to get my friend to hit her, and when she didn't, she went straight for her throat. Three wonderful bystanders intervened and told her to stop being racist."

The Instagram user, who has since deactivated her profile, indicated that the incident took place at a 24-hour McDonald's location near Yonge and Dundas around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The initial incident, anyway.

This is pure hatred. Sorry she had to go through this... similar thing happened to my friend today, she was just walking in dt with a mask on, and some dude slapped her out of the blue and walked off??? Crazy — 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐲🇭🇰🇨🇦 (@mistyhk6ix) February 1, 2020

Yes, it gets worse: After leaving McDonald's, the user and her friends were allegedly followed by the woman in her car.

"She took it a step further and followed our Uber in her red Audi and knocked on our window at a red light," said the user in the caption of her original post, as per the Asian-American news outlet NextShark.

"She told my friend to 'get out of the car.' We drove away and they followed us for a bit, then drove off."

"This is insanity and shouldn't be happening in Toronto," she continued."There's already plenty of xenophobia and racism against Asians happening because of the coronavirus, why is this going on in our city? I'm so disgusted."

As are we all.