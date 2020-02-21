Dashcam video shows TTC bus running a red light

Disturbing dashcam footage is circulating today of another close call between multiple vehicles on Toronto's streets — only this time, one of those vehicles is a TTC bus.

Twitter user @viper359 says he was approaching the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and Tapscott Road on Thursday night around 11:50 p.m. when he inadverdently captured the incident with his car's dashcam.

In the video he posted to Twitter on Friday afternoon, his car can be seen approaching a red light.

When the dashcam's owner is about three car-lengths away from the intersection, the light in front of him turnes green. Seconds later, a TTC bus can be seen careening through the intersection against a presumed red light.

@TTChelps I am the first to defend you guys, but what the hell.



Feb 20, about 2250hrs, Steeles and Tapscott Rd! Bus had passengers too! Driver waved when I honked!@CP24#TTCFail #RedLight pic.twitter.com/gfITmaZl5h — Viper (@viper359) February 21, 2020

The bus, which appears to have been carrying several passengers, turned left and moved out of frame.

"I am the first to defend you guys, but what the hell," wrote the dashcam owner on Twitter to the TTC's customer service account. "Bus had passengers too! Driver waved when I honked!"

TTC customer service was prompt in reaching out to ask that he call them, noting in a later tweet that they "are unable to take employee complaints via Twitter."

This incensed the driver who provided video footage even more.

That sounds like a beurocratic problem, if you would like you can have my feedback as well:



Don't force people to call some number to complain. Twitter is a valid means of communication and @TTChelps should perhaps join us in 2020. — 🌨 Herlander Pinto 🌐 🏗️ (@hdiogopinto) February 21, 2020

"They don't take complaints via Twitter," wrote @viper359 in reply to another commenter. "Not even extremely dangerous ones. So no formal complaint from me, no action taken. Carry on."

At least one viewer took the time to point out that running a red light in Ontario comes with a $325 fine, while the cost of not paying one's $3.25 fare on the TTC nets a fine of $425.

"No big deal," wrote the Twitter user, mocking the TTC's heavily-critized ongoing anti-fare evasion ad campaign.

When asked about the incident, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said the following:

"We are aware and it is being looked in to. Our expectation is that our operators follow the rules of the road at all times."