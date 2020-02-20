Toronto now has another dead raccoon memorial

No one in Toronto will ever be able to forget the summer of 2015, when a dead raccoon took the city (and the internet) by storm.

The unfortunate creature had been haphazardly laid to rest around Yonge and Davenport one sunny July day — presumably by a speeding car — and passersby began to take pity on the poor little guy as his body laid neglected on the side of the road.

Legend has it that a shrine appeared and swiftly grew as the trash panda's fluffy body was surrounded with flowers, cards, a framed photo and more. Droves of people went to pay their respects to the newfound icon as the day wore on, and the hashtag #DeadRaccoonTO emerged online. He even ended up with a cigarette in his tiny hand.

Then-Toronto City Councillor and famous Twitter personality Norm Kelly jumped on the bandwagon, and the deceased was later commemorated with Halloween costumes and a butter sculpture at the CNE..

Though the city has certainly seen its fair share of dead raccoons ever since, none have ever received or warranted a shrine like our original DeadRaccoonTO — until now.

Yes, DeadRaccoonTO 2.0 appears to be here.

At the corner of Dundas and Bathurst near the Dunbat skatepark, Sanderson Branch of the Toronto Public Library and Harry Gairey skating rink lies another fallen Toronto mascot who has yet to be picked up by Animal Services.

So far, it looks like the raccoon has a candle, some homemade tissue paper flowers and a laminated (and bejewelled) portrait to honour them.

"Did you notify Porter already? Flag will be at half mast at Billy Bishop tomorrow," one Redditor said of the loss.

"Half mast is still too damn high," another added.

And yet another: "I feel like I need to make an urban expedition to travel several city blocks in order to properly pay my respects."

Another commented, "Everyone leave your green bin lids open tonight in [memorium]."

Clearly, people are already having fun paying tribute to the dearly departed critter of the night. We'll have to wait and see if the shrine reaches original #DeadRaccoonTO proportions before the body is taken away.